This is not a fight, you don't have to choose one or the other. Humans.txt is just a way to have more information about the authors of the site.

We are always saying that, but the only file we generate is one full of additional information for the searchbots: robots.txt. Then why not doing one for ourselves?

Looking for a standard

We like the things well done, and this is why we want to provide some guidelines to make the humans.txt as standard as possible. Abel Cabans set the grounds in his own humans.txt file.

But, of course, you are free to add any information you want.